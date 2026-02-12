Jupiter International doubles solar cell manufacturing capacity to 2 GW in India

From pv magazine USA
Jupiter International has commissioned a 1 GW mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Baddi site in Himachal Pradesh, increasing its total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW from 959 MW.
The new facility has been developed by Jupiter Solartech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter International.
The company said the expansion is expected to double its local workforce, creating additional skilled jobs across advanced solar manufacturing operations in Himachal Pradesh.
Jupiter International is also setting up a 1.25 GW TOPCon solar cell production line at the site.
“The commissioning of Unit III at Baddi is a major milestone in our journey to scale the company’s solar manufacturing capabilities. This expansion reaffirms Jupiter’s commitment to our vision of delivering world-class clean energy technologies that are Made in India, for India and the world,” said Alok Garodia, chairman and managing director of Jupiter International.
