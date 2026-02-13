The impact of land slope on agrivoltaics feasibility

Researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in Brazil have developed a framework to assess soil agricultural suitability for agrivoltaics, finding that slopes below 15% provide the most balanced conditions for project deployment.

“Agrivoltaic systems have great potential, not only because they allow the same land to be used simultaneously for energy and food production, but also because they present characteristics that enhance resilience to climate change,” the research's corresponding author, José Luiz Gouvêa Gasparini, told pv magazine. “Several studies have addressed these aspects; however, the capacity of agrivoltaic systems to adapt to different terrain slopes remains incipient. The theoretical study conducted by our team sought to contribute to reducing this gap.”

“Countries such as China have been installing PV systems on steep terrain in order to utilize these areas for energy generation, considering agricultural limitations imposed either by slope or climatic conditions. At the same time, most research involving agrivoltaic systems, whether experimental or commercial, has been carried out in flat or gently sloping areas,” he went on to say. “There is well-established literature defining threshold conditions for agricultural land capability, which depend on several factors, including terrain slope, a key determinant for proper soil conservation. The structures that support PV panels in agrivoltaic systems, in turn, vary in terms of height above the ground, spatial arrangement, and even the amount of light intercepted.”