Sunoyster offers lightweight 440 W glass-covered TOPCon PV panel

Germany-based solar tracker developer Sunoyster Systems has developed a lightweight tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panel with a 2 mm tempered glass cover for low-load roofs and facades in the commercial and industrial segment.
The Sunoyster G440 is a 440 W solar panel that weighs 12 kg and has 22.2% efficiency. It is based on 108 TOPCon monocrystalline half-cut solar cells and measures 1,756 mm x 1,128 mm x 3.5 mm. It is available with a frame and in a frameless version.
The modules are manufactured in China by Sunoyster's Chinese manufacturing partner, according to the company spokesperson. They are designed to be glued directly to the roof without a traditional substructure or ballasting.
With a weight of about 5 kg/m2, they are reportedly suitable for load restricted roof, including roofs finished with sanded bitumen, PVC foil, flexible polyolefin (FPO), Eternit, trapezoidal sheet metal, as well as barrel shaped surfaces, sloped roofs and facades, according to the company.
Designed for high voltage systems up to 1,500 V, the modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.29 %/C and an IP68 junction box.
Sunoyster Systems was founded in 2011. Its modules were recently installed in a 274 kilowatt project at a German industrial site owned by bearing and seals manufacturer Svenska KullagerFabriken (SKF). Earlier in the year, they were installed in a pilot by Galp Energia in Portugal.
In 2022, it also launched a concentrating solar power system for building applications.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.