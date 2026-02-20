Sunoyster offers lightweight 440 W glass-covered TOPCon PV panel

Germany-based solar tracker developer Sunoyster Systems has developed a lightweight tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panel with a 2 mm tempered glass cover for low-load roofs and facades in the commercial and industrial segment.

The Sunoyster G440 is a 440 W solar panel that weighs 12 kg and has 22.2% efficiency. It is based on 108 TOPCon monocrystalline half-cut solar cells and measures 1,756 mm x 1,128 mm x 3.5 mm. It is available with a frame and in a frameless version.

The modules are manufactured in China by Sunoyster's Chinese manufacturing partner, according to the company spokesperson. They are designed to be glued directly to the roof without a traditional substructure or ballasting.

With a weight of about 5 kg/m2, they are reportedly suitable for load restricted roof, including roofs finished with sanded bitumen, PVC foil, flexible polyolefin (FPO), Eternit, trapezoidal sheet metal, as well as barrel shaped surfaces, sloped roofs and facades, according to the company.

Designed for high voltage systems up to 1,500 V, the modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.29 %/C and an IP68 junction box.

Sunoyster Systems was founded in 2011. Its modules were recently installed in a 274 kilowatt project at a German industrial site owned by bearing and seals manufacturer Svenska KullagerFabriken (SKF). Earlier in the year, they were installed in a pilot by Galp Energia in Portugal.

In 2022, it also launched a concentrating solar power system for building applications.