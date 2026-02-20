Estonia advances 1.1 GWh heat storage, 250 MWh BESS and 800 MWh battery park

Estonia has delivered its largest heat storage facility, begun construction on its largest solar-plus-storage hybrid project, and is preparing to break ground on an 800 MWh battery park in Valga County, set to become the largest in the Baltics.

Image: Evecon

French investment fund Mirova and Estonian renewable energy developer Evecon have announced a series of milestones supporting the acceleration of Estonia’s energy transition.

Through their jointly owned Baltic Renewable Energy Platform OÜ (BREP), the partners have delivered the country’s largest retrofitted battery energy storage system, executed the first flexibility power purchase agreement (FPPA) in the Baltics and secured a new €85 million long-term financing package from Swedbank.

Commissioned in October 2024, the 77.5 MWp Kirikmäe solar PV plant is being enhanced with the addition of a 55 MW/250 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), under construction since January 2026. WiSo Engineering is acting as EPC contractor, responsible for the full infrastructure and system integration. Batteries, power conversion equipment and medium-voltage components are supplied by Huawei.

