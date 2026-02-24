How to protect animals from lightning in agrivoltaics

Researchers from Technische Universität Ilmenau have assessed lightning-related hazards in livestock-integrated agrivoltaic systems and proposed a range of mitigation strategies and protection measures to reduce risks to animals.

“Project developers are generally aware that lightning can pose risks to livestock, particularly since protective measures against lightning are already implemented in agricultural facilities such as stables,” the research's corresponding author, Kamila Costa, told pv magazine. “However, in agrivoltaic systems the situation is more specific. While PV installations are not expected to increase the probability of lightning strikes compared to open fields, their conductive mounting structures can modify ground potential distribution during a strike. As a result, dangerous step and touch voltages may occur at locations that would otherwise remain unaffected in an open-field scenario.”

Costa explained that assessing lightning safety for livestock remains complex, as there is limited scientific data on animals’ tolerance to impulse currents and lightning-related step and touch voltages, and no standardized values are currently available. “In our work, we propose benchmark values for livestock under lightning conditions; however, these limits are not standardized, which makes systematic design approaches more challenging,” she added.