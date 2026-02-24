Sodium-ion batteries key to EU competitive edge, says EESC president

From ESS News
Sodium-ion batteries are becoming a new focus for the European Union, and the next EU budget must provide funding for the sodium battery sector, according to EESC President Séamus Boland.
“Sodium batteries, and batteries more broadly, are key for the EU’s competitive edge, and it is urgent that the next Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF) recognizes this by providing the necessary funds for the sector,” Boland said. The MFF is the EU’s long-term spending plan, typically spanning 7 years. The next cycle runs from 2028–2034.
The EESC considers sodium batteries a strategically important technology for Europe and wants to see the technology become a key element of the European Union’s industrial strategy. The advisory body has argued sodium-ion battery technology can provide a less costly, “environmentally friendly alternative” to lithium batteries.
Updated policy for batteries is needed according to the EESC, which has called for an “industrial pathway” that covers lithium and sodium technologies.
