Argentina adds 810 MW of solar capacity in 2025

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentina’s installed solar capacity rose to 2,483 MW in 2025, following the addition of about 810 MW of new projects during the year, according to CAMMESA.

In 2025, the country added around 810 MW of new PV systems, which compares to 307 MW in 2024.

Total installed renewable energy capacity stands at 7,879 MW, excluding hydropower plants larger than 50 MW, which account for 9,640 MW.

According to CAMMESA, wind energy represents the largest share of renewable capacity, with 4,559 MW, followed by solar at 2,483 MW, small hydropower (under 50 MW) at 501 MW, and biomass at 336 MW.

Solar capacity is concentrated in the Cuyo and Northwest regions. Cuyo, comprising Mendoza and San Juan, accounts for 1,095 MW of installed capacity. At least 510 MW was connected in 2025 following the commissioning of projects in Mendoza, including Malargüe I (90 MW), Anchoris (180 MW), the first 100 MW phase of El Quemado, which has a planned total capacity of 305 MW, and 140 MW of the 180 MW San Rafael project.

Northwest Argentina (NOA), which includes Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, Catamarca, Santiago del Estero and La Rioja, accounts for 869 MW of installed solar capacity.

The remaining capacity is distributed across other regions. Northeast Argentina (NEA), comprising Chaco, Misiones, Corrientes and Formosa, has 310 MW. Central Argentina, including Córdoba and San Luis, accounts for 198 MW. Comahue, covering La Pampa, Neuquén and Río Negro, has 10 MW, while the Litoral region, including Santa Fe and Corrientes, accounts for 1 MW.