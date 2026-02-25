Phnix unveils indoor monobloc heat pump for space‑constrained urban retrofits

Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched airMono, an indoor monoblock heat pump designed for space‑constrained urban retrofits and multi‑storey residential buildings.

The system is built entirely indoors, eliminating the need for an outdoor unit. It provides heating, cooling, and domestic hot water, addressing a key barrier to heat pump adoption in Europe, where dense urban layouts and historic building restrictions often limit installation options.

“As the EU’s ‘Renovation Wave’ aims to upgrade 35 million building units by 2030, and national schemes such as the UK’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and Germany’s Building Energy Act (GEG) accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers, heat pumps have become the clear path forward. Yet many historic homes, townhouses, and mid‑row houses face a common obstacle: a lack of space for bulky outdoor units,” the company said in a statement.

The airMono features a tri‑sided airflow design, allowing installers to adjust the airflow direction to suit the building layout and maximize flexibility in tight spaces, the company said. It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and incorporates a gas separator and leak detector for enhanced safety.

The heat pump is offered in two versions, with nominal capacities ranging from 3.2 kW to 4.8 kW and heating power inputs of 820 W to 1.1 kW. The coefficient of performance (COP) ranges from 2.5 to 4.1, while the seasonal COP (SCOP) spans 4.5 to 4.7.

In terms of size, the smaller model measures 598 × 495 × 725 mm and weighs 73 kg, while the larger version is 598 × 615 × 1,200 mm and weighs 124 kg. Operating sound levels are rated between 58 dB and 61 dB, suitable for indoor placement.

Phnix said the system is designed for easy maintenance, with front, left, and right quick‑access panels that give technicians direct access to core piping and electrical components without moving the unit, reducing service time and costs. The airMono also integrates smart connectivity, including built‑in Wi‑Fi, compatibility with the Hitemp smartphone app, and seamless integration with IoT platforms for remote monitoring and management.