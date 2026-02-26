Trane presents high-temperature water-to-water heat pump

Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has launched a new high-temperature water-to-water heat pump series for industrial and commercial applications.
The City RTSF HT heat pump operates in heating mode with source-side temperatures ranging from 30 C to 62 C and can deliver heat-sink temperatures of up to 110 C, making it suitable for retrofit projects, process heating and applications requiring hot water production above standard heat pump limits, according to the company.
The unit is available in three sizes – 066, 076 and 086 – with heating capacities ranging from 100 kW to 370 kW. At nominal conditions, the largest model can deliver up to 370 kW of heating capacity. “Built on Trane’s proven XStream platform, the RTSF HT delivers hot water temperatures up to 105 C and heating capacities up to 1,500 kW,” the company said.
The system uses a screw compressor and the hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant R1233zd, which is commonly deployed in high-temperature chillers and heat pumps.
Trane said the unit achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.30 to 4.63 at evaporator water temperatures between 45 C and 50 C, and 3.17 to 3.33 at evaporator water temperatures between 40 C and 45 C. The heat pump is equipped with adaptive frequency drive technology for variable-speed operation, enabling it to adjust output to heating demand and improve part-load efficiency.
The RTSF HT has a footprint width of 930 mm, which the company said makes it suitable for installations with space constraints.
According to Trane, the heat pump is designed for water-to-water heating applications up to 110 C, including industrial processes such as food and beverage production, pharmaceutical manufacturing and biogas plants, as well as district heating and cooling networks. It can also be used for heat recovery from chillers or refrigeration systems and as a second-stage heat pump in air- or water-source cascade heating systems.
“Trane’s RTSF HT stands out through its use of standardized, fully validated and proven Trane technology, including proprietary screw compressors and Symbio 800 controls,” the company said. “Manufactured at Trane’s European facility with state-of-the-art testing capabilities, the units are supported by the company’s sales and service network across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.