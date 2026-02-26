Trane presents high-temperature water-to-water heat pump

Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has launched a new high-temperature water-to-water heat pump series for industrial and commercial applications.

The City RTSF HT heat pump operates in heating mode with source-side temperatures ranging from 30 C to 62 C and can deliver heat-sink temperatures of up to 110 C, making it suitable for retrofit projects, process heating and applications requiring hot water production above standard heat pump limits, according to the company.

The unit is available in three sizes – 066, 076 and 086 – with heating capacities ranging from 100 kW to 370 kW. At nominal conditions, the largest model can deliver up to 370 kW of heating capacity. “Built on Trane’s proven XStream platform, the RTSF HT delivers hot water temperatures up to 105 C and heating capacities up to 1,500 kW,” the company said.

The system uses a screw compressor and the hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant R1233zd, which is commonly deployed in high-temperature chillers and heat pumps.

Trane said the unit achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.30 to 4.63 at evaporator water temperatures between 45 C and 50 C, and 3.17 to 3.33 at evaporator water temperatures between 40 C and 45 C. The heat pump is equipped with adaptive frequency drive technology for variable-speed operation, enabling it to adjust output to heating demand and improve part-load efficiency.

The RTSF HT has a footprint width of 930 mm, which the company said makes it suitable for installations with space constraints.

According to Trane, the heat pump is designed for water-to-water heating applications up to 110 C, including industrial processes such as food and beverage production, pharmaceutical manufacturing and biogas plants, as well as district heating and cooling networks. It can also be used for heat recovery from chillers or refrigeration systems and as a second-stage heat pump in air- or water-source cascade heating systems.

“Trane’s RTSF HT stands out through its use of standardized, fully validated and proven Trane technology, including proprietary screw compressors and Symbio 800 controls,” the company said. “Manufactured at Trane’s European facility with state-of-the-art testing capabilities, the units are supported by the company’s sales and service network across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.”