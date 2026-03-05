Heliup raises €16 million to scale lightweight solar panel production

From pv magazine France

Heliup, a French industrial deeptech company, has raised €16 million to accelerate large-scale deployment of its lightweight PV technology. The company manufactures lightweight solar panels designed for existing rooftops with low load-bearing capacity and aims to tap what it describes as a large, still underused market.

The funding round was led by Supernova Invest, with participation from new investors MAIF Impact, Lita Gestion, and C2AD. Existing investors Starquest Capital and BNP Paribas Développement also took part after backing the company in an earlier round. The financing package also includes a crowdfunding campaign conducted via the Lita platform, allowing individual investors to support the project.

Heliup said the funds will strengthen its commercial teams, expand production capacity at its French industrial site, prepare replicable industrial units, and continue technology development.

The company, based in Le Bourget-du-Lac in France's Savoie region, operates a 4,000 m² factory in Le Cheylas, Isère, which has been operational since January 2025. The facility can produce up to 100 MWp per year, which is equivalent to about 500,000 m² of panels.

Heliup launched a 10 MWp pilot production line in 2023 under the France 2030 program and previously raised €10 million. In 2025, it expanded to industrial-scale production with support from the European Union’s Innovation Fund through the SHEEFT project (Solar HEliup Energy for Flat roofTop).

The company said it plans to create 100 direct jobs by 2027, including 40 already established in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. From 2028, Heliup aims to increase production capacity tenfold as part of efforts to support European reindustrialization and energy sovereignty.