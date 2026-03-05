Photoncycle raises €15 million to launch seasonal hydrogen home storage

Norway’s Photoncycle has raised €15 million ($17.4 million) to develop a seasonal home energy storage system that converts excess solar power into ammonia-based hydrogen for winter use.

Image: Photoncycle

Norwegian energy storage specialist Photoncycle said it has raised €15 million in Series A funding to advance the commercial launch of its unique energy storage system being planned for homes in Denmark and the Netherlands.

Photoncycle aims to shift energy across seasons, not just across the daytime into nighttime. It wants to use excess solar energy generated in summer months to power a reversible fuel cell to create hydrogen from water. That hydrogen is then processed into a “solid state,” will then be stored in an underground storage unit, which the company says can hold up to 10 MWh of energy.

No details around instantaneous power output are currently known.

