Australia’s Dinawan solar farm among 14 projects in state investment round

From pv magazine Australia

The proposed Dinawan Solar Farm, developed by Sydney-based Spark Renewables, is among 14 clean-energy and infrastructure projects included in the opening round of endorsements under the New South Wales Investment Delivery Authority's (IDA) expressions of interest (EOI) process. The endorsed projects together represent about AUD 34 billion in investment.

The Dinawan project is planned for the Riverina region between Jerilderie and Coleambally. It will be located within the South-West Renewable Energy Zone (SW REZ) and form part of the broader Dinawan Energy Hub.

The endorsement does not constitute project approval. Instead, it provides participating projects with specialist government support, including a dedicated concierge service, planning assessment assistance from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, and coordination through a multi-agency Investment Taskforce based in the Premier’s Department.

New South Wales Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said the IDA program is designed to help accelerate delivery of projects under the state’s Electricity Roadmap.

“These endorsed projects will mean more reliable and affordable power for NSW, and more jobs and investment right across the state, particularly in regional NSW,” Sharpe said.

New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the initiative is intended to help unlock major investment by improving coordination across government agencies.

“The projects endorsed represent significant private sector confidence in NSW and the critical role of investment in areas like energy security and the visitor economy,” he said.

The 14 endorsed projects include three battery energy storage systems (BESS), two wind farms paired with batteries, three standalone wind farms, two hydro projects, two energy hubs, and one gas project.

The first IDA EOI round attracted 48 major investment proposals valued at AUD 136 billion. Of these, 22 projects related to renewable energy and energy security worth about $63 billion, while 23 proposals focused on data centers and technology valued at AUD 72 billion.

A New South Wales government statement said insights from the first round show major investment projects are often delayed by system-wide barriers, highlighting the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to unlock investment while managing impacts on energy, the environment and local communities.