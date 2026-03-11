Morocco begins construction on 305 MW Noor Atlas solar program

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) have signed PPAs and begun construction on the Noor Atlas solar program.
The initiative comprises six solar plants across the country: Ain Béni Mathar (Jerada), Boudnib (Errachidia), Bouanane (Figuig), Enjil (Boulemane), Tata, and Tan-Tan. The combined installed capacity of the plants will be 305 MW.
Masen will manage operations and maintenance under an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) framework, with commissioning scheduled to begin in July 2027.
Project financing includes concessional loans from Germany’s KfW development bank and the European Investment Bank, alongside commercial financing from Bank of Africa. Construction will be carried out by multiple consortia of Moroccan and European companies, supporting skills transfer and the development of Morocco’s domestic industrial sector. The plants are also expected to create regional jobs during construction and operation.
The Noor Atlas program is part of Morocco’s strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix and advance the country’s energy transition.
Morocco added 204 MW of new utility-scale solar in 2025, taking cumulative utility-scale solar capacity to 1,285 MW, according to the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE). ONEE estimates another 534 MW of concentrated solar power is in operation.
By mid-2025, renewables accounted for 45.5% of installed electricity capacity, with hydropower at 44.6% of renewables, wind 23.8%, solar 16.9%, and pumped storage 14.8%. Morocco aims to reach a 52% share of renewables by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.