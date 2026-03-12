Vikram Solar’s PowerHive unit launches VION lithium batteries in India

PowerHive, Vikram Solar’s energy storage subsidiary, has launched the VION lithium battery range for homes, e-rickshaws, and distributed energy projects, marking the company’s entry into electric mobility and residential backup storage.

Image: PowerHive

From ESS News

PowerHive, the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar, has launched its VION lithium battery product range, marking the company’s entry into distributed battery storage for electric mobility and residential energy backup.

The company said its VION battery solutions are designed to deliver reliable, high performance for everyday power needs. The initial portfolio includes five commercial battery products across three categories: inverter batteries, integrated inverter-battery solutions, and e-rickshaw batteries.

