Vikram Solar’s PowerHive unit launches VION lithium batteries in India

From ESS News

PowerHive, the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar, has launched its VION lithium battery product range, marking the company’s entry into distributed battery storage for electric mobility and residential energy backup.

The company said its VION battery solutions are designed to deliver reliable, high performance for everyday power needs. The initial portfolio includes five commercial battery products across three categories: inverter batteries, integrated inverter-battery solutions, and e-rickshaw batteries.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.