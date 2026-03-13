Bahrain reveals qualified bidders for 100 MW BAJ Solar IPP project

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the shortlisted bidders for the development and construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the country's Southwest coast.

The selected bidders are Saudi energy giant ACWA Power and UAE-based independent power producer Yellow Door Energy (YDE).

The Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Project (BAJ Solar IPP) will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

The target commercial operation date (COD) is September 30, 2027.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by the end 2025 by using net metering, tenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had an installed PV capacity of 66 MW at the end of 2024.