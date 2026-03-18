Advait Greenergy opens 30 MW electrolyzer assembly facility in India

Advait Greenergy has commissioned a 30 MW alkaline electrolyzer assembly facility in the state of Gujarat, marking an early expansion of domestic manufacturing for green hydrogen equipment in India.

The facility, located in Mehsana, is designed as a scalable platform, with planned expansion to 100 MW by the end of 2026, 300 MW by 2027, and 1 GW of annual capacity over the longer term. The modular approach is intended to align with rising demand for green hydrogen across sectors including fertilizers, refining, steel, and heavy transport.

Advait Greenergy is a subsidiary of Advait Energy Transitions Ltd, a company listed on India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE). The new facility establishes local assembly capability for electrolyzer systems used in large-scale hydrogen production.

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission targets production of 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and has driven investment across the value chain, including renewable generation, electrolyzer manufacturing, and end-use applications.

Advait Greenergy has received approval for 300 MW of manufacturing capacity under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for electrolyzers and is also participating in a 100 MW green hydrogen project.

Beyond hydrogen, Advait Energy Transitions is expanding across other clean energy segments. The company has more than 200 MW of solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects under execution and over 400 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in development.

It is also developing a 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing facility, which is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

Company executives highlighted Gujarat’s industrial infrastructure, renewable energy capacity, and policy environment as key factors supporting the project, positioning the state as a growing hub for clean energy manufacturing.