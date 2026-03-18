Samduo launches residential AC-coupled plug-in storage systems

From ESS News
Chinese energy storage provider Samduo, a unit of Shenzhen-based manufacturer Hubei Yixing Intelligent Equipment, has launched two new battery lines for residential applications at the Solar Solutions International trade show in the Netherlands.
The company said the Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H series will be available for sale in Europe starting in May.
“The Netherlands is preparing to phase out net metering by 2027, prompting around 500,000 households to upgrade to digital meters,” the company said in a statement. “Meanwhile, growing incentives, including VAT exemptions in Germany, are expected to further accelerate demand for AC‑coupled, plug-in solar storage solutions.”
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