Why BESS insurers are sweating transformers and contractor errors over battery fires

From ESS News
For underwriters insuring gigawatt-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), thermal runaway is no longer the only bogeyman. It’s the velocity of product development, inexperienced integration, and vulnerabilities in the balance of plant that are keeping the insurance industry on its toes.
Michael Carrington, an underwriter at renewables insurance specialist TMGX, noted to ESS News that the industry is iterating faster than insurers can build historical models.
“The launch of the very first Megapack in 2019 was a 3 MWh enclosure,” Carrington says. “Moving to the last year, high-end products such as BYD’s HaoHan are touching 14.5MWh. In that very short timeframe, we’ve seen almost a 500% increase in megawatt-hours per enclosure.”
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