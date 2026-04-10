Sodium-ion battery study claims zero thermal runaway breakthrough

From ESS News

A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Physics has published a paper in Nature Energy showing a potentially game-changing development in electrolytes for sodium-ion batteries that may accelerate the commercial use of sodium-ion technology.

The team, led by Prof. Hu Yongsheng, claimed the world’s first “zero thermal runaway” in ampere-hour-level sodium-ion batteries. The breakthrough is the development of a self-protecting polymerizable non-flammable electrolyte (PNE), which appears to have largely solved a core safety aspect of batteries.

The breakthrough centers on a transition from passive fire retardation to active thermal blocking from the PNE material, which as a system, employs a three-in-one defense to what the researchers claim eliminates fire and explosion risks.

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