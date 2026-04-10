Sodium-ion battery study claims zero thermal runaway breakthrough

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences say a polymerizable non-flammable electrolyte improves safety in sodium-ion batteries while maintaining performance.

Image: China.com, CAS

Share

From ESS News

A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Physics has published a paper in Nature Energy showing a potentially game-changing development in electrolytes for sodium-ion batteries that may accelerate the commercial use of sodium-ion technology.

The team, led by Prof. Hu Yongsheng, claimed the world’s first “zero thermal runaway” in ampere-hour-level sodium-ion batteries. The breakthrough is the development of a self-protecting polymerizable non-flammable electrolyte (PNE), which appears to have largely solved a core safety aspect of batteries.

The breakthrough centers on a transition from passive fire retardation to active thermal blocking from the PNE material, which as a system, employs a three-in-one defense to what the researchers claim eliminates fire and explosion risks.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Anker Solix launches 7 kWh plug-in battery targeting rooftop solar retrofits
09 April 2026 The new Anker Solix Solarbank Max AC steps up from balcony-scale storage with a 3.5 kW inverter, plug-in capabilities for do-it-yourself (DIY) ease of...