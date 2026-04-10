Sodium-ion battery study claims zero thermal runaway breakthrough

From ESS News
A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Physics has published a paper in Nature Energy showing a potentially game-changing development in electrolytes for sodium-ion batteries that may accelerate the commercial use of sodium-ion technology.
The team, led by Prof. Hu Yongsheng, claimed the world’s first “zero thermal runaway” in ampere-hour-level sodium-ion batteries. The breakthrough is the development of a self-protecting polymerizable non-flammable electrolyte (PNE), which appears to have largely solved a core safety aspect of batteries.
The breakthrough centers on a transition from passive fire retardation to active thermal blocking from the PNE material, which as a system, employs a three-in-one defense to what the researchers claim eliminates fire and explosion risks.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.