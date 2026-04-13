Jupiter, AMPIN open 1.3 GW solar factory in India

Jupiter International and AMPIN Energy Transition have inaugurated a 1.3 GW solar cell and module facility in Bhubaneswar, India, under a joint venture.

Image: Jupiter International

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From pv magazine India

Jupiter International and AMPIN Energy Transition have inaugurated an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, through their joint venture, AMPIN Solar One. The site was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The facility has a production capacity of 1.3 GW per year and was developed under India’s production-linked incentive scheme. Modules produced at the site will be used by AMPIN and supplied to third-party developers.

Jupiter International’s Alok Garodia said the project is intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity for India’s energy transition and support local supply of solar cells and modules.

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