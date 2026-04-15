Mova unveils all-in-one plug-in solar and storage solutions

From ESS News

A relative newcomer to the home appliance industry is Chinese appliance maker Mova, which along with its subsidiary brand Dreame, has a wide range of kitchen appliances and robots, ranging from robot vacuums to lawn mowers to pool cleaners and more, which it pitches under the slogan of intelligent home living. At CES 2026, some of the largest booths on display seen by ESS News were the Mova and Dreame booths, taking up huge floor space in both of the main convention locations, with Dreame even launching an electric hypercar car.

Now Mova is joining the ranks of residential-sized energy storage, offering solar-plus-storage as a newcomer, with the launch this week of its LumeGret A2000 and A4000 all-in-one solar and storage options.

With those with existing and new balcony solar systems and larger scale residential PV systems increasingly adding storage for both self-consumption, cost-savings, and energy security, it’s already strongly competitive market.

Just in the past weeks, Anker Solix launched a new Solarbank storage product with a promise to ESS News of more to come, Zendure launched its new SolarFlow products just in February, EcoFlow has new options via the EcoFlow Ocean 2 launch plus its existing products, Jackery just launched its new SolarVault 3 range, among others, all competing in the space of smart solar and storage in and around the balcony kit level up to small and medium-size residential energy storage.

Now Mova emerges somewhere in the middle with two options.

LumeGret A4000, A2000

Dubbed AI-powered plug-and-play, the LumeGret A4000 is a 4 kWh LFP-type hybrid unit, expandable up to 20 kWh, with a bi-directional hybrid inverter that supports up to 3.6 kW solar PV input, charging from the grid, and delivers an AC output of up to 2.5 kW. Mova says it offers up to 10,000 charge cycles, a 20-year design lifespan, and a 10-year warranty, and in the event of a grid outage, it can seamlessly switch to backup mode rather than a standalone storage device.

A single A4000 with 4 MPPTs | Image: Mova

The A2000 is the same idea, with a lower capacity battery and inverter. Storage ranging from 1.92 kWh to 9.6 kWh. It delivers 1.5 kW AC output via the bi-directional inverter. One feature only on the A2000 is an increased safety function, with an apparent four-layer battery safety protection system including aerosol fire suppression. Mova didn’t supply a photo of the A2000.

AI claims

A differentiating factor Mova is pushing is what it calls LumeGret Orbit, an AI tariff optimization tool that can attempt to both optimize usage and forecast upcoming usage. Mova says it has monitoring and forecasting of solar generation, battery status, home loads, and grid flow, with users still able to adjust operating modes, set backup reserves, and optimize solar usage. Another factor is smart tariff optimization across a wide range of providers, and compatibility with smart meters and third-party ecosystems like Shelly via app.

Ultimately, most competitors to Mova releasing products in 2026 have claimed similar functionality, including adjusting systems to weather and dynamic tariffs when available. The competition is then on the quality of AI, ease-of-use, service and support, and how attractive the products are both in design, implementation, and through the months and years.

Still, Mova has one other trick with the LumeGret that hasn’t been mentioned by competitors: a direct EV charging concept. The company says something it calls FluxCharge enables “solar-adaptive EV charging by dynamically adjusting charging power to real-time PV output.” The company says this prioritizes clean solar energy for maximum efficiency with a 2.5 kW charging capacity that aims for max charging during “optimal sunlight”.

Price, availability

Mova said at its launch in Hamburg, Germany that the new LumeGret series lineup will roll out across Europe “in Q2 2026,” with entry pricing expected to begin at “approximately €1,000 ($1,178).”