Ecoflow debuts 5 kWh residential inverter battery with 100% depth of discharge

China-based storage system manufacturer Ecoflow has unveiled a new all-in-one battery inverter at the Key Energy tradeshow in Rimini, Italy.

"The Ecoflow Ocean 2 is the evolution of the previous Ecoflow Ocean system," Idilio Ciuffarella, the company's Country Manager Italy, told pv magazine. "It is a smart inverter paired with an intelligent battery featuring an integrated BMS.

“Compared to the earlier version, the battery is around 10 cm more compact and 10 kg lighter, making it easier to install,” he went on to say. “Each battery has a capacity of 5 kWh, and up to six units can be stacked for a total of 30 kWh in an all-in-one ‘mini tower' configuration suitable for residential use. The batteries are compatible with previous Power Ocean models and can be mixed within the same system.”

The new single-phase product offers improved specifications, including slightly higher discharge power (3.4 kW vs. 3.3 kW), 100% depth of discharge (up from 95%), and IP66 protection (up from IP65). It also features cloud-based management for remote updates and predictive maintenance. “The Ecoflow Ocean 2 inverter includes integrated backup with 0 ms switching time, as well as arc fault protection. The product is being launched across Europe and was officially unveiled here in Rimini.”

The hybrid inverter is available in six variants, with rated AC output power ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW and maximum PV input power between 9 kW and 12 kW, depending on the model. The inverter features two MPPTs and supports up to 18 A input current per MPPT. It operates across a PV voltage range of 90 V to 520 V, with a maximum input voltage of 600 V.

The system offers a maximum efficiency above 96%, with European weighted efficiency exceeding 95%. It includes integrated backup functionality with a rated backup output of up to 6 kW, and supports 220 V/230 V/240 V operation at 50/60 Hz. Protection features include ground fault circuit interruption (GFCI), arc fault circuit interruption (AFCI), anti-islanding protection, AC and DC surge protection, and insulation resistance detection.

The inverter has an IP65 protection rating and is designed for indoor and outdoor installation. It measures 679.6 mm × 182.7 mm × 280 mm and weighs 21.5 kg. Communication options include RS485, CAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, WAN and 4G connectivity. The unit uses natural convection cooling and has a maximum operating altitude of 3,000 m.

The storage component, branded EcoFlow Ocean 2 LFP Battery 5 kWh, is based on LiFePO₄ cells and offers a nominal capacity of 5.02 kWh per module with 100% depth of discharge. The nominal voltage is 400 V, with an operating voltage range of 360 V to 520 V.

Up to six battery modules can be stacked in a single tower, and up to four stacks can be connected in parallel. Floor-mounted configurations allow stacks of up to six batteries, while wall-mounted systems support up to three batteries per stack. Depending on configuration, total system capacity can exceed 30 kWh per stack.

The battery system has an IP66 rating and operates in temperatures from -20 C to 55 C. It uses natural convection cooling and includes multiple protection mechanisms, such as overcharge and overdischarge protection, overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, thermal runaway protection, leakage-current protection, and emergency shutdown.

The all-in-one system has reportedly a cycle life of 10,000 cycles and comes with 15-year warranty.