Philippines registers solar module maker targeting EU export market

PEZA, a Philippine government investment promotion agency, has signed a registration agreement with GREEENC, clearing the way for the company to manufacture, assemble, and export PV modules from an industrial park in Batangas province, south of Manila.

PEZA signed the agreement this week at its head office, with Director General Tereso O. Panga and GREEENC Chairman Joseph P. Aguilar. GREEENC is a newly established solar manufacturing entrant with limited publicly available operational track record.

GREEENC has committed an initial investment of PHP 370 million ($6.16 million) and projects export sales of $132 million throughout the incentivized period. The company said its PV modules will serve residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, utility-scale, and off-grid applications, with supply directed primarily toward European markets.

Panga said in a LinkedIn post that the investment comes at a time of heightened energy insecurity and rising global fuel costs, noting that renewable energy manufacturing strengthens long-term resilience. He said projects such as GREEENC’s generate jobs and technological advancement while reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The registration aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s renewable energy agenda, which prioritizes energy diversification and the expansion of green industries. PEZA has been expanding its renewable energy manufacturing program, with export-oriented solar projects among recent approvals across its ecozone network.

GREEENC plans to produce PV modules at Light Industry and Science Park III, a 124-hectare PEZA ecozone in Batangas province that has been operational since 2002. It offers tax incentives and duty-free imports for export-oriented manufacturers.

The GREEENC registration adds to a small but growing solar manufacturing footprint in the Philippines. Singapore-based Gstar launched a 1 GW solar module and 1.5 GW cell factory in Subic Bay in May 2025, the first confirmed large-scale solar manufacturing facility in the country.