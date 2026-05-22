Colombia regulates transmission capacity allocation to speed up energy project connections

From pv magazine Latam

Colombia’s Mining-Energy Planning Unit (UPME) has issued Resolution 000358 of 2026, establishing procedures for allocating transmission capacity to generation projects with system obligations or completed environmental licensing. The measure aims to cut evaluation times and accelerate the integration of new capacity into the National Interconnected System (SIN), amid expected demand growth in 2029 and 2030.

The resolution builds on CREG Resolution 101 094 of 2025, which introduced a transitional regime for transmission capacity allocation and assigned UPME the task of defining detailed procedures.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the framework introduces a fast-track process for projects with energy obligations, such as those awarded in reliability auctions or long-term contracts, as well as for projects that have already completed environmental permitting.

Key changes include strict deadlines for applications, structured interaction via UPME’s single-window system, and updated technical criteria to assess grid robustness under different demand and operating scenarios.

The resolution sets a five-business-day deadline for initial information submission, followed by five business days for document verification. Developers then have up to 15 business days to provide additional information and complete the process.

It also introduces enhanced technical assessment methods, including evaluations of residual short-circuit capacity and system behavior under maximum, average, and minimum demand scenarios, with special attention to high penetration of non-conventional renewable energy (FNCER). Authorities say the goal is to reduce delays in strategic projects, prevent grid bottlenecks, and improve coordination between UPME, transmission operators, and system operators to support expansion works and new connections.

The reform responds to long-standing pressure from renewable energy developers and industry stakeholders. UPME, CREG, and other system actors have all acknowledged persistent congestion in transmission capacity allocation, particularly in the 2022 and 2023 scheduling cycles.

CREG has noted that the 2023 allocation schedule faced significant delays and that available capacity in the SIN was nearly exhausted, while connection requests reached levels multiple times higher than effective generation capacity.

As a result, many solar and wind projects, despite advanced permitting or commercial agreements, became stuck in the connection queue without clear timelines or defined grid access points. Transmission capacity constraints have therefore emerged as one of the main bottlenecks in Colombia’s power sector.

Industry groups, including renewables association SER Colombia, have repeatedly called for reforms to address allocation delays and improve transparency. Stakeholders have also urged the adoption of criteria that prioritize more advanced projects with higher execution probability, as well as adjustments to congestion-prone allocation procedures.

In mid-April, the Colombian governemnt issued Decree 0393, establishing public policy guidelines for integrating energy storage systems (ESS) into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI).

The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity reached 1.59 GW at the end of December, according to new figures released by the Colombian administrator of the wholesale energy market.