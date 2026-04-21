A closer look at EcoFlow’s three-phase Ocean 2 storage solution

From ESS News

EcoFlow’s new residential-focused energy storage series is the Ocean 2, which offers useful and measurable improvements over the previous series for interested homeowners and installers.

On display in Berlin at an event for media and installers, the three-phase Ocean 2 was on display and discussed via a technical presentation by EcoFlow’s Technical Sales Specialist Kevin Benedict, who detailed the system and the improvements compared with the previous PowerOcean and PowerOcean plus residential storage options.

For the avoidance of any doubt, Ocean 2 remains an installer-only product, given it is a three-phase and heavy-duty option for households, though EcoFlow sells a range of batteries and systems directly to consumers.

In terms of pricing, the products themselves have trade and wholesale prices. Therefore, for a system install, quotes depend on the location, existing and required wiring and switchboards, along with options of a tie-in with an existing or new PV system. The use of Ocean 2 as a standalone battery and tapping into dynamic tariffs is also an option. Quotes between installers can differ significantly as well, with more established installers often quoting higher prices than smaller installers while offering more support and servicing for installed systems.

Many elements of the three-phase Ocean 2 match the single-phase version of Ocean 2 launched at Key Remini in Italy in March.

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