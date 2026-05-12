Zendure launches EMS combining rooftop PV, battery storage and household loads

Zendure has launched PowerHub, a new energy management system for homes and small commercial sites that integrates solar PV, battery storage, grid power, EV charging, heat pumps, and smart home devices into one platform. The system supports up to 150 kWh storage capacity and up to 43 kW three-phase PV input, while the 3-phase version enables EV charging at up to 22 kW.
China-based Zendure has unveiled this week a new energy management system (EMS) that can optimized the combined operation of residential PV power generation, battery storage, grid electricity and backup power, as well as as heat pumps, EV chargers and smart home devices.
Called Powerhouse, the device is suitable for use in residential and small commercial applications. “It scales from an 8 kWh base up to 50 kWh per unit, or 150 kWh in multi-unit setups,” the company said in a statement. “Up to three SolarFlow Mix units can connect to a single PowerHub, delivering up to 12 kW of continuous output, enough for an entire household including heat pumps and EV charging.”
The SolarFlow Mix is Zendure’s modular home energy storage system for European solar households, combining battery storage, inverter functionality, solar input management, backup power, and smart energy-management software in a single platform.
PowerHub comes in both single-phase (1P) and three-phase (3P) configurations to suit residential grids in different European markets. The 3P model enables full three-phase EV charging up to 22 kW. During outages, the 1P setup backs up a single phase with one SolarFlow Mix unit, while the 3P setup protects all three phases through three synchronized units, the manufacturer said.
“During grid outages, PowerHub powers the entire household, not just individual devices, securing lighting, refrigerators and internet while supporting heat pumps and EV chargers,” Zendure explained. “With 10 ms transfer time, it keeps computers and sensitive medical devices running uninterrupted. Black Start enables independent restart after a full blackout using only solar energy. Even off-grid, EV charging stays available at up to 11 kW.”
The system supports up to 43 kW of three-phase PV input, 14 kW single-phase PV input, and 24 kW of solar capacity through native connections, while also remaining compatible with third-party solar arrays. For EV integration, PowerHub is designed to work with Zendure’s upcoming bidirectional EVFlow AC charger, featuring ISO 15118-20 vehicle-to-grid (V2G) support.
Zendure said the new product is now available for pre-order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in July 2026. Prices for the single-phase model start at €699 ($821) in Germany, €719 in France and other European markets, and €729 in the Netherlands.
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