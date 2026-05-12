Zendure launches EMS combining rooftop PV, battery storage and household loads

The SolarFlow Mix is Zendure’s modular home energy storage system for European solar households, combining battery storage, inverter functionality, solar input management, backup power, and smart energy-management software in a single platform.

PowerHub comes in both single-phase (1P) and three-phase (3P) configurations to suit residential grids in different European markets. The 3P model enables full three-phase EV charging up to 22 kW. During outages, the 1P setup backs up a single phase with one SolarFlow Mix unit, while the 3P setup protects all three phases through three synchronized units, the manufacturer said.

“During grid outages, PowerHub powers the entire household, not just individual devices, securing lighting, refrigerators and internet while supporting heat pumps and EV chargers,” Zendure explained. “With 10 ms transfer time, it keeps computers and sensitive medical devices running uninterrupted. Black Start enables independent restart after a full blackout using only solar energy. Even off-grid, EV charging stays available at up to 11 kW.”

The system supports up to 43 kW of three-phase PV input, 14 kW single-phase PV input, and 24 kW of solar capacity through native connections, while also remaining compatible with third-party solar arrays. For EV integration, PowerHub is designed to work with Zendure’s upcoming bidirectional EVFlow AC charger, featuring ISO 15118-20 vehicle-to-grid (V2G) support.

Zendure said the new product is now available for pre-order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in July 2026. Prices for the single-phase model start at €699 ($821) in Germany, €719 in France and other European markets, and €729 in the Netherlands.