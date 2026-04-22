Kosol Energie completes 142 MW solar project for Coal India

From pv magazine India

Kosol Energie has completed a 142 MW ground-mounted solar project for Coal India Ltd in Gujarat, using n-type TOPCon bifacial modules with POE–POE encapsulation.

The project is located in Bhadramali village in Deesa taluka, Banaskantha district, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The company said it completed the plant within nine months after taking over a partially executed project.

Kosol Energie said the project had previously been stalled and re-tendered, citing execution gaps, land acquisition issues, and right-of-way constraints for transmission infrastructure. It added that it completed installation and commissioning within nine months.

The plant uses unspecified 610 W monocrystalline n-type TOPCon bifacial modules in a 144-cell configuration. According to the company, the modules feature polyolefin elastomer (POE–POE) encapsulation to limit moisture ingress and degradation, while improving resistance to potential-induced degradation (PID), light-induced degradation (LID), light- and elevated-temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), and module-induced degradation (MID).

POE encapsulants are particularly common in bifacial modules, glass–glass designs, and high-efficiency cell technologies such as TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT). Their growing use is driven by a combination of material advantages, including improved moisture resistance, higher electrical resistivity that helps suppress potential-induced degradation (PID), and the absence of acetic acid formation, which is typical of modules relying on ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). As a result, POE is often preferred for advanced module architectures and installations in demanding environments, such as humid or coastal regions.

Kosol Energie said a significant share of the project was executed using local labor and that the plant is expected to support jobs in operations, maintenance, and site security.