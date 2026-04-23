EU responds to energy price shocks with ‘homegrown’ clean energy push

“We must accelerate the shift to homegrown, clean energies. This will give us energy independence and security and mean we are better able to weather geopolitical storms.”

With these words, Ursula von der Leyen yesterday launched the AccelerateEU strategy, a new initiative aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels and shielding the bloc from oil and gas price shocks, such as those linked to the conflict in Iran. “Since the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the EU has spent an additional €24 billion on energy imports due to higher prices – without receiving a single extra molecule of energy,” the European Commission said in a statement.

Although specific measures for solar, renewables and storage are not yet clearly defined, the package foresees the publication of an Electrification Action Plan by summer.

The plan promotes increased investment in clean energy and infrastructure and encourages member states to use available funding, including emissions trading revenues. The document published by the Commission also highlights the need to accelerate planning and permitting for energy infrastructure and to support member states in expanding battery, flexibility and thermal storage capacity.

The initiative further emphasizes integrating energy markets and improving system efficiency across the EU, aiming to align energy security, affordability and climate objectives through faster and more coordinated action.

AccelerateEU also seeks to make it easier for citizens to join energy communities, generate their own energy and switch suppliers, while protecting vulnerable households from disconnections.

Commenting on the plan, SolarPower Europe said it recognizes the need to scale EU storage capacity to 200 GW by 2030.

“This sends an important signal, and it is positive to see the Commission acknowledge the key role of batteries in delivering this growth,” the association said. “However, the Commission fails to propose concrete measures to reach these levels of battery storage and other non-fossil flexibility. Non-fossil flexibility is essential for structurally reducing the impact of international gas prices on European electricity prices. We call for a market-based ‘non-fossil flexibility investment booster’ to secure electricity supply and lower wholesale electricity prices.”

The association also welcomed the possible introduction of a single EU-wide electrification target, which it said could provide a clear direction for reducing fossil fuel exposure.