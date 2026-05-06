Arctech debuts TOPCon photovoltaic pavement solution

From pv magazine Spain

Chinese manufacturer Arctech has launched the photovoltaic paving system Harmony-F Solar Flooring in Europe.

The off-grid solution is designed to generate renewable energy on walkable surfaces such as sidewalks, walkways, and building exteriors.

Harmony-F integrates solar modules with a reinforced surface layer in a structure capable of withstanding uniformly distributed loads of at least 2 tons. It also has a hardness above 7 on the Mohs scale, indicating high resistance to wear and abrasion.

The company says the paving system offers transmittance of more than 85% across a wavelength range of 380 nm to 1,100 nm. It uses TOPCon modules measuring 1,200 × 600 × 45 mm and weighing 28 kg.

Each module has a rated power of 110 W under standard test conditions (STC), with a maximum power point voltage of 19.20 V and a current of 5.73 A. The system supports a maximum DC voltage of 1,500 V, enabling integration into larger arrays or hybrid systems.

The pavement incorporates anti-slip treatment achieving a wet slip resistance value above 60 BPN, in accordance with JGJ/T 331-2014. According to the manufacturer, this makes it suitable for outdoor pedestrian areas where wet conditions may increase slip risk.

The system has an IP67 rating under IEC 60529 and an operating temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.