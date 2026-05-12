Fire hits German home fitted with photovoltaic tiles

A firefighter was injured by electric shock during operations at a single-family home fitted with photovoltaic roof tiles in the German city of Gütersloh.

According to the fire department of Gütersloh, a city in Germany's western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the fire broke out on Saturday at 1:21 p.m. When the first units arrived, flames had already spread beneath the roof structure. The solar tile roofing significantly hampered firefighting efforts, particularly access to concealed fire sources beneath the roof envelope.

Unlike conventional rooftop PV systems, photovoltaic roof tiles are integrated directly into the building structure, making both tactical roof ventilation and the removal of roof sections considerably more difficult during fire operations.

Firefighters from high-angle rescue teams were required to manually and systematically dismantle parts of the PV-integrated roofing to reach hidden hotspots and prevent re-ignition.

The operations were carried out under strict safety protocols due to the dual hazards associated with such installations: the risk of falls during roof-level dismantling work and the presence of live electrical current generated by the photovoltaic modules. Even in emergency situations, PV systems can continue producing electricity when exposed to sunlight or ambient light conditions.

During the intervention, a firefighter was accidentally exposed to an electric shock from a photovoltaic module. Emergency medical teams treated the firefighter on site before transporting him to hospital for further evaluation. According to initial information from emergency services, his injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire department reported on social media that the operation was completed at approximately 8:00 p.m.