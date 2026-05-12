New Zealand moves to reduce red tape for rooftop solar

From pv magazine Australia

The New Zealand (NZ) government has announced a Sector Review into the installation rules for residential and small- to medium-scale solar with the aim of making the deployment of rooftop PV in the country the simplest in the developed world.

Data sourced from Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko shows NZ’s distributed solar PV capacity increased 44% in 2025 with a record 258 MW installed last year. Even with the surge, only 3% of 4% of New Zealand homes have solar installed while more than 30% of Australian households now run rooftop solar.

NZ Regulation Minister David Seymour said the current installation and approvals process for residential and small- to medium-scale solar is a “red-tape nightmare”, pointing to unnecessary approval delays and inspection layers. “Just getting it approved can take months,” he said, noting that “in parts of Australia, approval of similar low-risk solar can be done in just 24 hours.”

Seymour said the NZ process currently includes up to eight layers of sign-off before small-scale solar systems can be switched on. That could require up to five separate site visits, from four separate entities.

“For example, during installation the installer often cannot turn off or reconnect the fuse, update the meter, or carry out the required independent electrical inspection,” he said. “These tasks must be done by other entities, requiring additional site visits.”

Seymour said the Victorian government’s process, which requires just one layer of sign-off for small-scale solar installation, could serve as a blueprint for NZ.

“The whole solar installation process is managed and carried out by the chosen installer,” he said. “Standard installations are inspected by a licensed electricity inspector without a site visit. Photos clearly show compliance. A site visit is only carried out in person if something unusual or non-compliant is identified in the photos.”

Seymour said the sector review will make solar an easy option in New Zealand.

“Common sense says that if something is low risk, the rules should reflect that,” he said. “Every unnecessary requirement pushes up costs and puts people off doing sensible things like generating their own power.”

Analysis by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority shows that most NZ households could save more than $595 (NZD 1,000) a year on their power bills by installing solar panels. Installation cost of a small to medium system is estimated between $5,000 to $6,900.