Solomon Islands plans first large-scale solar project

The Solomon Islands Electricity Authority (SIEA) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a transaction advisory services agreement geared towards developing the country’s first large-scale solar project.

The agreement will support SIEA in mobilizing the first solar independent power producer in the Solomon Islands to develop a grid-connected solar power project in Honiara, capital of the country, via private sector investment.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADB will act as the transaction advisor and conduct project preparation and tendering for the project via its Office of Markets Development and Public-Private Partnership. It will also support SIEA in awarding the contract to supply electricity.

As part of the technical assessments, the need for a battery energy storage system will be reviewed.

A statement published on the government’s website explains the project forms part of its effort to attract investment in renewable energy generation.

Diesel currently accounts for 98% of total power generation in the Honiara grid, which the government’s statement explains exposes SIEA to fuel supply disruptions and international price volatility.

According to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Solomon Islands had 8 MW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of 2025, up from 6 MW at the end of 2024.

Earlier this week, the island nation of Nauru signed an agreement to develop 18 MW of solar tied to 40 MWh of battery storage.