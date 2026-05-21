MTA launches air-to-water heat pump with scalable architecture

Italian heating and cooling specialist MTA Spa has launched a module air-to-water heat pump system for commercial and industrial applications.

“The Gemini heat pump is designed for applications requiring flexibility, scalability and reduced installation footprint,” the company said in a statement. “Scalable system configurations and an optional hydraulic modularity kit allow up to six units to be connected on site, delivering heating capacities from 84 to 900 kW and cooling capacities from 87 kW to more than 1 MW.”

The system is available in six versions, with heating capacities ranging from 83.7 kW to 148.5 kW and cooling capacities ranging from 83.4 kW to 147.4 kW.

The smallest unit measures 2,774 mm × 1,115 mm × 2,327 mm and weighs 785 kg. It reportedly achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 3.28 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.04. Sound levels are rated between 84.8 dB(A) and 95.7 dB(A).

The largest system measures 3,741 mm × 1,115 mm × 2,327 mm and weighs 1,157 kg. Its COP reaches up to 3.14, while its SCOP is indicated at 3.62. Sound levels range between 86.9 dB(A) and 92.4 dB(A).

All models use R454B as a refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 466.

Each unit features hermetic scroll compressors and an air-cooled condenser with copper tubes and aluminium fins. It is also equipped with axial fans featuring aluminium aerofoil blades and a plate heat exchanger evaporator. The unit also includes IP54-rated electrical cabinet protection, a microprocessor-based control system and an electronic expansion valve.

“The heat pump range achieves SCOP improvements of up to 18%, while delivering hot water temperatures up to 60 C throughout the year,” the manufacturer said.

MTA is headquartered in Tribano, in the Province of Padua, in Italy's Veneto region. It develops and produces chillers, heat pumps and process cooling systems for commercial, industrial and comfort applications. Its portfolio focuses on high-efficiency, low-GWP refrigerant technologies and integrated thermal management systems.