Dubai has eyes floating on solar with visit to China

Promoting bilateral relations, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited the People’s Republic of China. Accompanied by senior executive staff of DEWA, Al Tayer was provided insights to the latest developments and technologies surrounding floating PV plants.

In June, DEWA issued a request for a proposal to have consultants study, develop and construct floating solar PV in the Arabian Gulf. According to the authority, professional services will include a feasibility study, technical requirements, an environmental impact assessment report and other studies and specifications.

DEWA’s consideration of floating PV comes as part of its long-term plans to diversify the Emirate’s energy supply and support federal and local strategies, such as the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Dubai has its eyes set on becoming a global epicentre for clean energy and the green economy, with plans to have 75% of its energy mix generated from clean sources by 2050. DEWA says this will make it the lowest carbon footprint city in the world by 2050.

On the delegations trip in China, a visit paid to Sungrow’s 150 MW project in Hefei, China, which is currently the world’s largest floating solar PV plant. A group meeting occurred with Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. CEO Cao Renxian, and other senior leadership at the company.