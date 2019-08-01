Greenrock Energy to build 300 MW of solar plant capacity in Italy

From pv magazine Germany.

Greenrock Energy AG has secured land in Lazio and Apulia for the construction of PV plants with a generation capacity of 200 MW, the Berlin-based company announced on Wednesday.

The news confirms Italy is hot on the heels of Spain when it comes to the private power supply deals which are reinvigorating large scale solar in Europe.

Project rights for another 100 MW of capacity in Italy will be acquired by the end of the month, Greenrock revealed, without adding any further detail about the planned assets.

Design of the first project has already begun, the company added in a statement. The facilities are expected to be ready for construction in the third quarter of next year and Greenrock intends to finance them with private power purchase agreements with companies.

“Today we will return to Italy,” said CEO Martin Kofler, referring to the company’s previous PV, wind and hydroelectric activity in the South Tyrol/Alto Adige region.