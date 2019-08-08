Hanergy sets new efficiency record for heterojunction module

Hanergy has set a new efficiency record for a silicon heterojunction module, at 24.85%. This edges out the previous record of 24.5% held by Japanese company Kaneka, which also holds the record for heterojunction cell efficiency at 26.7%.

The record setting module features an n-type silicon wafer supplied by Longi, combined with amorphous silicon membrane and a silicon carbon alloy thin film for the passivation layer, a layer of microcrystalline silicon oxide, Indium tin oxide film and screen printed electrode.

Hanergy’s senior vice president, Zhang Bin, noted that the record was achieved in a production setting, rather than a laboratory, and that the technology can move directly into mass production.

Heterojunction technology is among several leading candidates for the ‘next generation’ of solar cells and modules. Several new modules featuring the technology making their way to the market in 2019, and others have placed orders with equipment suppliers for heterojunction manufacturing tools.

Several costs and complications in bringing the technology to large scale production, however, mean that analysts predict it will likely see a market share of only around 5% for the next two years.

Meanwhile, much of Hanergy’s recent work has focused on its CIGS thin film technology. U.S. subsidiary Miasolé recently set a new record of 17.44% efficiency for a commercial sized module based on this technology, and the company has announced several building integrated PV projects in China.