Flanders provides incentives for residential storage

Since the beginning of August the Flemish government has granted a €250/kWh rebate for the purchase of domestic batteries. The program is set to run until the end of next year.

The rebate program could drive 20 MWh of domestic installations.

Image: hpgruesen/Pixabay

From pv magazine France.

To encourage solar power self-consumption, Flanders in Belgium is granting rebates for the installation of residential battery systems. The program started on August 1 and will close at the end of next year, according to Engie-Electrabel, the largest electricity provider in Belgium.

The rebate amounts to €250/kWh of installed battery capacity up to a maximum €3,200 per connection point and with the proviso any grant does not exceed 35% of the cost of the system. For example, installing an 8 kWh battery would bring a rebate of around €2,000.

To qualify for the program, however, certain criteria must be met. For example, the buyer must have a digital smart meter and the battery must be made of “environmentally friendly” components, with lithium-ion and sodium-ion systems included under that definition.

Engie-Electrabel said the budget for the rebate program is around €5 million, which would correspond to a subsidized storage capacity of 20 MWh.

Flemish minister for energy Lydia Peeters wrote on her blog: “At the moment the price of a domestic battery is still very high compared to the yield. But thanks to the bonus, the acquisition of a battery becomes a reality more quickly.”