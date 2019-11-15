Calculate the cost of PV system with free online tool

The PVP4Grid project, involving 12 European organizations, wants to increase solar self-consumption system deployment. The project has launched an online tool to enable homeowners to calculate the cost of PV.

Potential solar system owners across Europe can calculate how much an array will set them back.

Image: Arembowski/Pixabay

Share

From pv magazine Spain.

The European project PV-Prosumers4Grid (PVP4Grid) project was launched in October 2017 with a goal of increasing the number of PV system prosumers generating energy for on-site use.

Funded by the European Union, PVP4Grid involves 12 European partners coordinated by German PV industry body BSW-Solar.

The project, which will run until March, has launched an online tool for calculating the cost of a self-consumption PV system.

The partners are also evaluating new economic models for systems incorporating PV, energy storage, flexible demand and other technologies.