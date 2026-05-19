Oman power company signs 2.7 GW PPA for continuous wind-solar-storage project

Oman’s state-backed renewables developer O-Green Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the country’s single electricity buyer for a hybrid renewable energy project in Mahmout and Duqm.

The 2.7 GW Continuous Renewable Energy Project will comprise solar, wind and battery energy storage.

Nama Power and Water Procurement awarded the PPA to O-Green Energy as part of a planned acceleration of renewables deployment in Oman. O-Green Energy was founded by the Sultanate of Oman in 2025 with a mandate to deliver a gigawatt-scale portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects across Oman, the gulf states, Africa and Europe.

The developer is jointly owned by state-owned entities Naqaa Sustainable Energy and OQ Alternative Energy. O-Green Energy states its focus is on providing 24/7 green energy solutions, and the developer reports it has 11 GW of generation and storage project under development in 12 countries – with a secured portfolio of more than 3.3 GW of wind and solar and 2.3 GWh of BESS in Oman and Botswana.

The Oman hybrid project deal is the latest major PPA inked by O-Green in recent weeks. The developer’s subsidiary signed a PPA with the Botswana Power Corporation for the 500 MW Muan solar and BESS project.

Speaking with local outlet Oman News Center at the launch event, Nama Power & Water Procurement CEO Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri said the sultanate of Oman is moving ahead with building its local capabilities for developing renewables projects. “Nama Power & Water Procurement Company is targeting to develop around 7 GW of solar power, 3 GW of wind power and 3 GW of storage buy 2030, to achieve Oman 2040 vision as well as ministry of energy and minerals targets,” he stressed.

O-Green CEO Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Hinai added that the project is “very much linked” to the under-construction Mawarid wind turbine factory in Oman, adding that the hybrid renewables plant was scheduled to enter commercial operations “in the summer of 2028.”