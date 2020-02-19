Shell PPA for electricity from 100 MW energy storage facility in the UK

The Shell Energy Europe Limited gas and electricity unit of the Anglo-Dutch fossil fuel giant has agreed to buy power from a 100 MW energy storage project under development in southwest England.
The financial details of the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) were not disclosed with the deal signed by an unnamed energy provider backed by stated-owned utility China Huaneng Group Co Ltd and fellow Beijing-owned entity the CNIC Corporation Limited international investment company.
The energy storage project, consisting of two 50 MW units, is scheduled for completion this year near Minety, in north Wiltshire.
Green claims
No MWh storage figure was provided for the facility which is intended to optimize renewable energy integration in the Minety area with the help of Shell subsidiary Limejump. Shell’s virtual power plant specialist in December 2018 signed a significant PPA with British investment firm NextEnergy Solar Fund. Limejump agreed to buy power from 120 MW of solar generation facilities in that deal, via its Virtual Power Platform big-data service, which works with small scale renewables generators.
Shell made a strong move into the storage market by acquiring German manufacturer Sonnen last February.
The oil group said it invested $1-2 billion in renewable energy strategies in 2018 – 4-6% of its annual investment volume. More recently, Shell claims to have taken steps to green its chemical operations – and boost the installed PV capacity of the Netherlands – by developing a 27 MW solar project.
