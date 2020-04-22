Low-cost bio-inspired electrocatalyst for rechargeable metal-air battery

Indian scientists have developed a low-cost electrocatalyst based on iron, manganese and N-doped carbon derived from fish gills (Fe/Mn/N-FGC) to increase the performance of a homemade rechargeable zinc-air battery. The Fe/Mn/N-FGC cathode-based battery achieved open-circuit voltage of 1.41 V and a large power density of 220 mW/cm2 at 260 mA/cm2 current density – compared to 1.40 V and 158 mW/cm2 for a commercial platinum/carbon-based battery – with almost stable charge-discharge voltage plateaus at high current density.

Indian scientists have synthesized a bio-inspired electrocatalyst in a bid to develop efficient, low-cost energy conversion and storage technologies such as fuel cells, biofuel cells, and metal-air batteries. 

The electrocatalyst – developed by Dr- Ramendra Sundar Dey and his team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali – is based on iron (Fe), manganese (Mn) and N-doped fish gill-derived carbon (Fe/Mn/N-FGC). It has a unique porous structure and could provide conductive carbon networks after heat treatment. 

