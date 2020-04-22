Low-cost bio-inspired electrocatalyst for rechargeable metal-air battery

From pv magazine India

Indian scientists have synthesized a bio-inspired electrocatalyst in a bid to develop efficient, low-cost energy conversion and storage technologies such as fuel cells, biofuel cells, and metal-air batteries.

The electrocatalyst – developed by Dr- Ramendra Sundar Dey and his team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali – is based on iron (Fe), manganese (Mn) and N-doped fish gill-derived carbon (Fe/Mn/N-FGC). It has a unique porous structure and could provide conductive carbon networks after heat treatment.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.