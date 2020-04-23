North German pilot hydrogen project gets cash boost

From pv magazine Germany.

German lender GLS Bank, plus regional partners VR Bank Westküste eG and Nord-Ostsee Sparkasse, have agreed to finance the ‘eFarm’ hydrogen transport pilot project in North Friesland with an initial €7.4 million.

With the German Ministry of Transport set to stump up €8 million for the scheme, being planned by German developer GP Joule, the bank consortium plans to assign a further €4.4 million further down the line.

Approved in late 2018, the project involves GP Joule developing complete hydrogen transport infrastructure to power two fuel-cell buses and five cars. Under the initiative, five wind farms in the region will power green hydrogen production to be delivered to filling stations in Husum and Niebüll.

Heat generated during the production of green hydrogen will also be fed into local heating networks.

“With the e-farm, we [will] create additional added value from renewable energies on-site, where they are generated,” said GP Joule chief executive Ove Petersen. “This strengthens acceptance for the further expansion of wind and solar power and shows that everyone in the region can benefit directly from the energy transition.”