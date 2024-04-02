The Hydrogen Stream: Stadler finalizes longest hydrogen train test

Stadler said that the FLIRT H2 has made it into the Guinness World Records database for the longest distance traveled by a pilot hydrogen fuel-cell, electric multiple-unit passenger train without refueling or recharging, covering 1,741.7 miles (2,803 kilometers). The Swiss company presented the train at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin. “A significant number of detailed solutions were developed to integrate fuel cells and hydrogen storage systems into the modern FLIRT commuter train product line,” said Stadler. “These solutions have since been tested thoroughly, first in Switzerland and more recently on a dedicated test ring in Colorado in the United States.”
Ballard and Solaris have signed a long-term agreement to supply 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines through 2027 for the European transit bus market. The deal consolidates existing orders for approximately 300 fuel cell engines, with a new supply commitment for approximately 700 fuel cell engines. “This consolidated order represents the largest order of fuel cell engines in Ballard's history and marks a significant step forward in the relationship with Solaris,” said Ballard. The Canada-based company has also won $54 million of investment tax credits from the US Internal Revenue Service as part of the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit (48C), funded by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 48C program provides 30% investment tax credits for selected clean energy manufacturing projects. Ballard said it plans to use the $54 million in tax credits to support the build-out of a new fuel cell gigafactory in Rockwall, Texas.
