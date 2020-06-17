New generation of solar batteries from Sonnen

From pv magazine Germany.

Sonnen presented its new three-phase “Sonnenbatterie 10 performance” on Wednesday. The storage system has 8 kilowatts of charging and discharging power, the German manufacturer said. Its storage capacity can reach up to 55 kWh.

The company also offers an emergency power box, called “Sonnen Protect 8000”, which can make new storage systems grid-independent. Which means that, if the power supply fails for a long period of time, the “Sonnenbatterie 10 performance” can set up its own electricity network in the household. This means power supply can be ensured by the photovoltaic system and the battery alone. The emergency power box is available in both AC and DC versions.

“With the flexible AC or DC-side island capability, we would like to make an offer to those customers who rely on even more independence and maximum security in the event of a power failure,” said Sascha Koppe, Country Director DACH at Sonnen. This is an alternative to the solar-plus-storage systems currently available on the market.

Sonnen also offers the “sonnenDC Module” feature. This means that the AC variant can be converted into a hybrid version that enables the photovoltaic system to be connected directly. This provides the storage system with black start capability. For the installer, only a few steps are necessary, the manufacturer claims. This means that the “10 performance solar battery” is also suitable for small businesses and agricultural entreprises that require three-phase current and high storage capacities.

For its new storage system, Sonnen relies on the proven lithium iron phosphate technology. For the complete system, the company gives a 10-year guarantee on all parts and ensures a lifespan of 10,000 charging cycles.