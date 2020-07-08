Easy-to-clean solar panel coating developed in India

The super-hydrophobic coating uses nanoparticles to reduce dust deposition on solar panels and cleans itself by the movement of water on modules.

The coating was developed by a unit of the national Department of Science and Technology.

Image: Adam Jones/Flickr

Indian scientists have developed a nanoparticle-based solar panel coating that minimizes dust deposition and enables easy cleaning with water.

The coating was developed by the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) unit of India’s Department of Science and Technology.

The low-cost coating is highly transparent – ensuring no loss in transmittance or power conversion efficiency; super-hydrophobic, with a water contact angle of more than 110 degrees; and offers high weather and mechanical stability.

