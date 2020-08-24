Nigeria launches off-grid solar tender

The Nigerian Ministry of Power has launched a tender for the construction of several off-grid solar systems and other electrical infrastructure projects to improve access to energy in underserved areas.
The ministry listed five solar projects in the “Works” category:
- Construction of off-grid/on-grid renewable energy (solar) micro utility in Umuchiaka, Lowa Autonomous Community in Ihite, Uboma LGA, Imo State
- Construction of off-grid/on-grid renewable energy (solar) micro utility/Tella village or Bantage village in Wukari lga Taraba state
- Construction of off-grid/on-grid renewable energy (solar) micro utility in Bayelsa state
- Supply of 4o kw solar minigrid in Benue state
- Provision and installation of solar hybrid minigrid supply in Benue state
The ministry listed three more projects in the “Concession of mini-grid solar plants” category:
- 40 kWp solar PV minigrid network in Gnami, Kaduna state
- 50 kWp solar PV minigrid network in Pakau, Kaduna state
- 60 kWp Torankawa solar PV interconnected minigrid, Sokoto state
The African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed plans in March to invest $200 million to expand Nigeria’s power sector and improve access to electricity. The bank will provide the funds through the country’s Rural Electrification Agency.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Nigeria had only installed 28 MW of solar by the end of 2019, despite its huge potential.
