Togo opens solar minigrid tender 

The Togolese government has opened a tender for the construction of solar minigrids in 27 rural localities of Togo.

The invite to tender splits the work into two lots. The first will cover minigrids in eleven localities in the Plateaux region, south of the country's central region. The minigrids will have a cumulative solar capacity of 1,295 kW alongside 2,2520 kWh of cumulative storage capacity.

The second lot covers construction work of solar minigrids in sixteen localities, also located in the Plateaux region, with a combined 1,030 kW solar and 1,850 kWh storage capacity.

Each lot constitutes a separate contract scheduled to take up to 12 months to complete. The tender specifies that interested bidders can submit a bid for both lots, but no one bidder may be awarded both lots.

The work will be funded by financing from the Islamic Development Bank, which has granted the Togolese government with funding for its Rural Electrification Project. The project is aiming to electrify a total 317 localities across the country through solar minigrids.

Interested bidders can purchase the full tender documents by submitting a written request to the Togolese Agency for Rural Electrification and Renewable Energies and making a non-refundable payment of XOF 100,000 ($179.55).

The deadline for developers to submit their bids is May 26.

Togo currently has 637 MW of operational solar, according to data available in the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database.

Last August, a report from think tank Ember found the capacity of solar imports into Togo in the twelve months up to June 2025 was 11% higher than the country's total reported power generation in 2023.