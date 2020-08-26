Global daily round-up: Israel set to import solar power from Jordan and a hydrogen deal for South Holland

San Francisco-based blog Trendswide.com on Sunday reprinted a report from English newspaper The Guardian which stated the government of Israel is considering a pilot arrangement to buy “25 megawatts” of solar energy generated in neighboring Jordan, importing electricity from a neighbor for the first time.

British hydrogen economy website H2 View on Friday reported the Dutch province of South Holland has signed a 12-year fuel purchase deal with Danish green hydrogen generator Everfuel to supply the province’s partly-EU-funded fuel cell bus fleet. The deal reportedly includes the establishment of an hydrogen refuelling station at Heinenoord bus depot with the gas to be generated in the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

Financial news website Bloomberg.com on Friday reported 5 GW of solar capacity could be coming to Botswana and Namibia as the nations are working with the Power Africa U.S. government initiative to structure a deal for PV power plants. Botswana and Namibia have massive solar potential and have had little large scale solar development. Solar would diversify the two countries’ energy mixes, which currently include considerable imports from South Africa.

German solar and hydrogen research institute the Zentrum für Sonnenenergie und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) last Wednesday received a €10.5 million grant from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labor and Housing in its home state of Baden-Württemberg towards the cost of a 3,600m2 building at its Ulm base. The new facility will be part of the HyFab project being conducted with the Fraunhofer ISE research institute which aims to establish automated manufacturing and quality assurance of fuel cell stacks on a scale that could reach 200,000 vehicles per year. The new building is set to open in early 2022, said ZSW.