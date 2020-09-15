Chinese PV Industry Brief: New 10 GW module factory planned as 3.6 GW of cell capacity comes online

PV module manufacturer Znshine announced on Saturday it had started construction of a factory in Suqian city, Jiangsu province. The RMB5.5 billion (US$812 million) fab will have an annual production capacity of 10 GW with 4 GW set to be operational in November and the balance next year. Znshine said the factory will feature smart production and automation with all lines compatible with 182mm and 210mm wafers. Advanced module technologies including non-destructive cutting and high-density cell interconnection will also be used, said the manufacturer.

Rival JA Solar last week announced its new solar cell fab, a 3.6 GW facility in Ningjin, Shanxi province, has entered operation. The RMB1.13 billion factory is JA Solar’s first major investment since returning to the Chinese stock market in December and has 182mm wafer compatible production lines. Construction started in March and the equipment was deployed in five months, despite the impact from Covid-19, said the company.

Authorities in Lüliang City, Shanxi province, say a unit of the Datang Group power company plans to invest in a RMB1 billion, 200 MW solar park there and the project has been included in the area’s long-term development program. The solar plant will reportedly replace a coal facility.

Polysilicon maker Daqo announced on Tuesday it has applied for an IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through which it hopes to raise RMB5 billion by issuing 287 million shares – around 15% of the company stock. The cash would be spent on a 1,000 Mt-capacity high-purity semiconductor factory and a 35,000 Mt polysilicon fab.

Solar project developer Xinyi Energy on Saturday announced plans to raise HK$893 million (US$115 million) by issuing more than 357 million shares at HK$2.50 each, the equivalent of around 5.03% of the enlarged business.