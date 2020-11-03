Chinese PV Industry Brief: Module manufacturers call on government to ease PV glass limits

Solar module makers JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Longi, Canadian Solar and Risen have signed a letter urging the Chinese government to ease restrictions it placed on PV glass production two years ago to prevent overcapacity. The manufacturers said the glass supply is insufficient and has affected production, with lines idled and orders delayed. The businesses want solar investors, including state-owned enterprises to “fully understand the current situation and actively deal with it to avoid or reduce the loss caused by missing the grid connection deadline” of solar projects. The industry letter says PV glass production capacity is a bottleneck for the solar sector. “The government should give full consideration to the urgent situation faced by the industry and ease the restrictions on the expansion of PV glass production capacity,” the six companies stated.

Trina today announced a long-term deal to buy monocrystalline wafers from Shangji Automation, a Wuxi-based company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Shangji will provide 4 GW of 210mm wafers from 2021 to 2025.

Hong Kong-listed renewables company Concord New Energy Group, on Monday revealed an agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation to construct two 50 MW solar power stations in Yunnan province. One of the parks will be in Chuxiong and the other will be in Lijiang city.

Hong Kong-listed polysilicon company Xinte Energy on Friday released a pithy earnings update for the first nine months of the year which revealed profits of RMB65.9 million (US$9.87 million) on the back of revenue of RMB5.69 billion (US$852 million) and RMB4.59 billion cost-of-sales. Xinte reported total assets worth RMB48.3 billion.

State-owned electronics company Irico Group has moved to focus its New Energy business on solar glass by transferring the latter’s non-glass operations to the parent company in a move which will bank Irico New Energy gains of an estimated RMB69.8 million.

Irico New Energy on Friday announced Irico Group would acquire its Green Energy solar engineering, procurement and construction operation for RMB104 million, for an estimated gain of RMB2.69 million based on the target business’ value. New Energy’s 76% stake in electronic display and lighting company Irico New Materials will move in a RMB287 million switch, for a RMB61 million gain. The glass company will transfer its 51% shareholding in solar cell and module operation Jiangsu Yongneng for RMB61 million – for a RMB2.4 million bonus. And New Materials’ 49% holding in household products screen company Zhuhai Caizhou will be sold for RMB129 million to the Zhongdian Irico operation that is 72% owned by state-owned Irico Group owner China Electronics Corporation and 28% owned by Irico Group.

As part of the deal, which will be subject to a vote by Irico New Materials shareholders, the glass company’s Hefei Photovoltaic subsidiary will pay Irico Group RMB290 million for ultra thin, high-transmissivity solar glass equipment and services. Details of the shareholder vote will be circulated by December 10.